The Salvation Army announces start of Angel Tree Campaign
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian announced the start-up for its 2023 Angel Tree Campaign, which begins soon. Last year, the agency helped provide presents and clothing to over 600 children and seniors over age 60.
With only 100 days until Christmas and inflation affecting everyone, The Salvation Army expects an increase in requests for service this holiday season.
|The 2022 Angel Tree/Senior sign-up schedule is below:
|Meridian - October 2-5 and October 9-11, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., and October 12, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Neshoba County - October 18, from 12noon to 2 p.m., at the Neshoba Baptist Association
Newton County - October 19, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Newton Chamber of Commerce
Applications may be submitted here, or call 601-483-6156 to schedule an appointment time to apply. Applications taken in person are by appointment only, at 1115 25th Avenue in Meridian.
