Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Neshoba Central Rockets Cross Country Team

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Neshoba Central Rockets Cross Country Team.

This team won three of their first four races this season, including being the highest-ranked 6-A team in the race they didn’t win!

Congratulations to the Neshoba Central Rockets Cross Country team on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

