Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on Highway 19 between Tucker and Philadelphia, starting about 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

The lane shift is part of the 4.6-mile expansion of Highway 19 from two to four lanes, an ongoing project of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to slow down and pay attention to signs and be alert for roadside workers for the remainder of the project.

