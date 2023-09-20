United Way of East Mississippi hosts annual campaign kickoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The United Way of East Mississippi has officially kicked off its new annual campaign.

According to the United Way of East Mississippi, there is no place like home, and with that famous phrase as their slogan for this year’s campaign, the United Way of East Mississippi is looking forward to working with all of our local businesses.

The non-profit hosted its campaign kickoff to just remind everyone what the organization stands for.

“Us being able to give back to nonprofit agencies that fall under the pillars health, education, and financial stability, it’s just an honor to be able to know that we are the ones that can make the connection for someone that has lost their home or someone that is needing something done as far as their utilities paid. We can connect them to the correct person through some of the agencies that we are partnering with,” said Executive Director, Kym Parnell.

To be a part of the United Way of East Mississippi, call 601-693-2732.

