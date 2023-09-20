When will rain return?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! The limited threat for wildfire danger remains, remember outdoor burning is discouraged. Your Wednesday is shaping up nicely almost a copy and paste from yesterday. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds are picking up slightly up to 8mph. Overnight lows hold tight in the mid 60s.

Rain showers will be hard to find, but are very much needed. A cold front system is set to move in Sunday bringing a small chance of rainfall late Sunday evening. The chance for rain will carry over into next week. Will it be enough rain to relive us from the drought? No, but any rain will help.

Update on the Tropics:

The Tropics remains quiet for our area as of now, but this is a great time to prepare by gathering non-perishable food, water, candles, batteries, etc. Disturbance 1 could see further development by the weekend reaching tropical status, it is currently at a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. Disturbance 2 has a 30% chance of development and sub-tropical formation is possible by the weekend. The area of low pressure will be drenching rainfall to the U.S. East Coast.

