1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an embankment in New York on Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least 5 people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on...
Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
Arrest made in Poplar Springs Elementary burglary case
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car

Latest News

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Tips to help you achieve early retirement