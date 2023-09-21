Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another suspect in a burglary at Poplar Springs Elementary is in law enforcement custody.

Meridian Public School District said Colby Thompson was spotted by an off-duty school resource officer Wednesday night at a residence in the Tuxedo community. The SRO notified Meridian Police and Thompson was arrested.

Thompson and Michael David Huey were identified as suspects in the break-in during which over 70 electronic devices were stolen the weekend of Sept. 9-10.

Thompson is charged with commercial burglary. Huey was arrested a day earlier and faces the same charge.

