Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary

Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs...
Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs Elementary School.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another suspect in a burglary at Poplar Springs Elementary is in law enforcement custody.

Meridian Public School District said Colby Thompson was spotted by an off-duty school resource officer Wednesday night at a residence in the Tuxedo community. The SRO notified Meridian Police and Thompson was arrested.

Thompson and Michael David Huey were identified as suspects in the break-in during which over 70 electronic devices were stolen the weekend of Sept. 9-10.

Thompson is charged with commercial burglary. Huey was arrested a day earlier and faces the same charge.

