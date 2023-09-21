Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a child who was airlifted from the scene on Mississippi 18.(Central Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident in Jasper County injured two, including a child who was airlifted by medical helicopter from the scene.

The Central Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 18.

An adult was taken for medical treatment by ambulance.

No other details were available.

