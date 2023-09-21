City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DAMONTAE L RUSH
|1997
|2610 HIGHLAND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SEAN D CROCKER
|1984
|4001 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ERIN E VANCE
|1986
|11051 ROAD 355 UNION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ALLEN L BOYD
|1977
|3010 9TH ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
