City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAMONTAE L RUSH19972610 HIGHLAND DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SEAN D CROCKER19844001 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ERIN E VANCE198611051 ROAD 355 UNION, MSSHOPLIFTING
MICHAEL J CHISM1980HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ALLEN L BOYD19773010 9TH ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

