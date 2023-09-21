Drought conditions worsen in the area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drought conditions seem to have gotten worse due to not receiving enough rain in the forecast.

Most places in our viewing area like Meridian and Philadelphia are experiencing moderate to severe levels of drought making the partial state burn ban that’s currently in effect even more vital to follow.

Allan Dover, the Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator wants to remind the public of the consequences if they decide to disobey the burn ban.

“Something else that people don’t take into account with outside burning. So, if you set something on fire, you’re also responsible for the smoke. So, if that smoke occludes the highway and it is determined that because of that reduced visibility, then that property owner can be held accountable for that. Of course, the fire gets off your property on somebody else’s. You’re accountable for that. So, a lot of people don’t take into account that it’s yeah, my fire, but it’s also your smoke. That you’re responsible for,” said Dover.

To learn more about the burn ban, you can visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission website here.

