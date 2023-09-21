FEMA approves another county for public assistance for June 14-19 severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Madison County has been added to list of Mississippi counties eligible for public assistance due to severe weather and tornadoes June 14-19.

During that week, Mississippi experienced a record-setting 18 tornadoes, a total of 19 in the month of June.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Amite, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Wayne, and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

