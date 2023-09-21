FEMA approves another county for public assistance for June 14-19 severe weather

Public assistance is for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and...
Public assistance is for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure, not for home or business owners.(Emily Blackmarr)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Madison County has been added to list of Mississippi counties eligible for public assistance due to severe weather and tornadoes June 14-19.

During that week, Mississippi experienced a record-setting 18 tornadoes, a total of 19 in the month of June.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Amite, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Wayne, and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on...
Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Newton Police responded to the scene of a shooting where at least one person was shot.
Newton Police respond to shooting Thursday morning
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
Arrest made in Poplar Springs Elementary burglary case
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian

Latest News

Due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #16
Parts of the East Coast are now under tropical alerts
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 21st, 2023
Plan some fun in the sun
The streak of spectacular weather continues
Rain will be hard to find through the weekend
Nice weather continues, but this isn’t good for the drought