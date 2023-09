Information for Mississippi’s Nov. 7 General Election

(WTOK) - Mississippi’s General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. This will decide who hold offices for the next four years, including governor and county supervisors.

New voters must be registered by Monday, Oct. 9, to be eligible to participate in this election.

Registered voters who will be out of town or working during polling hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. may vote by absentee ballot within 45 days of the election, up until 12 noon on the Saturday before the election.

Contact information for each county in the state is available here.

For more information, call the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit its website at yallvote.ms.

Lauderdale County Candidates

Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan Rita Jack

Lauderdale County Supervisor District I Justin "JJ" Anders Tyrone Johnson

Lauderdale County Supervisor District II Wayman Newell Craig Houston

Lauderdale County Supervisor District V John W. Temple Kyle Rutledge

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 Nick Lisi Jesse 'Coach' Hill

Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 Loretta "LoLo" Allen Bennett Ondray Harris

Lauderdale County Election Commissioner District 2 Consuella Rue Brenda Faye Harris

Clarke County Candidates

Clarke County Supervisor District 2 Tracy McCarty Lorenzo Carter

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 Scott Evans Mickey Long

Clarke County Constable Place 1 Randy Harper Beverly Trotter

Clarke County Constable Place 2 Harold Lockridge Don Moore

Clarke County Chancery Clerk Lynnita Bartee Leanne Volking

Clarke County Coroner Barry White Greg Fairchild

Neshoba County Candidates

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark Danny Carter

Neshoba County Supervisor District 2 Kevin Cumberland John Stokes

Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 Colby Pope Kinsey Smith

Neshoba County Constable Place 2 Cortez Peebles John Lilley

Neshoba County Election Commissioner District 4 Melanie Breazeale Barnett Bill Carter

Newton County Candidates

Newton County Supervisor District 4 Gary Turner Charles Godwin

Newton County Supervisor District 5 Randy L. Partick Aaron Clark

Kemper County Candidates

Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4 Kathy Clemons Brandy York

