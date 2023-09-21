Justices hand down mixed ruling in H.B. 1020 challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Petitioners have gained a partial victory in their effort to block House Bill 1020.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court partially affirmed and partially rejected a lower court’s ruling to toss out a constitutional challenge brought by three Jackson residents.

The high court sided with Chancellor Dewayne Thomas that a provision in the bill creating a special CCID court is constitutional.

It also ruled there are no constitutional impediments blocking the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court from appointing judges in emergency circumstances.

Supreme Court ruling at at-a-glance:

CCID inferior court is constitutional

Appointment of “temporary special circuit judges” unconstitutional

Affirms lower court’s decision to dismiss Chief Justice Mike Randolph and Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace from case

Says chief justice may appoint judges under Mississippi State Statute

However, the court ruled that 1020’s provision calling on the appointment of temporary circuit judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court does violate the state Constitution and remanded that matter back to the chancery court.

This spring, residents Ann Saunders, Sabreen Sharrief, and Dorothy Triplett filed a complaint in Hinds County Chancery Court challenging provisions of the measure, in particular, the appointment of special circuit court judges.

Under provisions of 1020, the chief justice would be required to appoint four judges to the circuit court bench for a term ending December 31, 2026.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Saunders, Sharrief, and Triplett argued the Mississippi Supreme Court mandated that judges be elected and that they reside in the areas they represent.

“While Section 1 calls these new judges ‘special circuit judges’ on paper, we see nothing special or unique about them - certainly nothing expressly tethering them to a specific judicial need or exigency,” the Supreme Court wrote. “Rather, Section 1′s text merely creates four unelected circuit court judgeships, appointed into Hinds County to serve three-and-a-half years instead of four.”

While the Supreme Court said that provision didn’t pass constitutional muster, state statute does give the chief justice the ability to appoint judges in emergency circumstances “like those plaguing the Seventh Circuit Court District.”

It also ruled that the chief justice may appoint those judges “for whatever period of time as designated by the chief justice.”

“This statutory authority has existed in various forms for more than 30 years. And it has been utilized routinely by past chief justices and the present chief justice to address backlogs and emergencies in the Seventh Circuit Court District and other Mississippi Courts.”

Justice James Maxwell wrote the opinion for the majority. He was joined by Justices Josiah Coleman, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlain, David Ishee, and Kenneth Griffis.

Justice Jim Kitchens concurred and dissented in part and issued a separate written opinion. He was joined in that opinion by Justice Leslie King.

Kitchens agreed with the majority on all issues, except the decision to uphold the CCID court.

The CCID is the Capitol Complex Improvement District, a special district that takes in a large swath of Jackson.

Misdemeanors committed in the district would be handled by an “inferior court,” set up by 1020 to preside over cases in that district rather than by courts in Jackson or Hinds County.

Kitchens argued that inferior courts must be carved out of “constitutionally created court[s]” and be subject to courts with the same or greater jurisdictions.

“While House Bill 1020 may seem to carve the jurisdiction of the CCID court (a criminal trial court) from that of the circuit court, no statutory mechanism operates to place the CCID under the controlling authority of the circuit court,” Kitchens wrote. “This is a fatal constitutional deficiency that cannot be rectified by the judicial branch of government.”

Chief Justice Mike Randolph did not participate.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in you

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.