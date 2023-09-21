Man charged for leaving scene of wreck in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was charged Tuesday for DUI and leaving the scene of a wreck according to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Calhoun said Kenneth Wade Rogers was involved in a single-vehicle wreck and walked away. Rogers was located by a deputy down the road from the wreck according to Calhoun.

Rogers also cited for having an expired tag and no liability insurance.

Calhoun said Rogers was cited at the Detention Facility and released.

