Mississippi native records first album

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2021 Sunday best runner up, Jamal Roberts, is bringing his talents back to his home state.

The recording artist invites everyone to come and catch himself and the SSC Soul Sound Choir at his first ever live recording, September 30th, in Brandon Mississippi at True Vine Baptist Church.

The SSC Sound Soul Choir is made up of a group of young musicians Roberts put together from around the Meridian area as Roberts looks to give back to the city.

“This is my very first live recording. The very first album I want everybody to be a part of it. I grabbed some youth from around Meridian, Mississippi that’ll be a part. I wrote a song specifically for them, and we’ve been rehearsing and they sound amazing. I’m giving back, you know, giving back to the city, giving back to the cause, I don’t consider myself a rock or I don’t consider myself a paste, but I’m like the bridge. I want to be the bridge for the youth. I want to be give them that balance between real life and Jesus”, said Roberts.

The live recording event will start at 5:30pm and is free to attend.

A couple guests plan to join Roberts on stage.

Guests like Bree Holly, grammy award winner Ken Jones, and a surprise guest that Roberts is keeping secret saying, “You’ll have to come see for yourself.”

