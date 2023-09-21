Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colby Pope

The main issues that have been brought to attention and how I plan to address them are.

The neglect of the county road system. I plan to put the motor grader back into service cleaning out ditches and grading the roads back to proper crown and keeping the gravel roads maintained. I plan to continue leveling and repaving of paved roads other than just on election year.

The wasteful spending of county funds. I plan to cut any wasteful spending so it can be used to better the county.

I believe I am the better choice for District 3 Supervisor because I am honest and transparent with all people even if the truth is hard so be it. I am 36 years old and I am looking to advance the county into the future for betterment of the county. I am a hands on person that will get out and get my hands dirty along side everyone else.

