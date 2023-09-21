Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3
Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colby Pope

The main issues that have been brought to attention and how I plan to address them are.

  • The neglect of the county road system. I plan to put the motor grader back into service cleaning out ditches and grading the roads back to proper crown and keeping the gravel roads maintained. I plan to continue leveling and repaving of paved roads other than just on election year.
  • The wasteful spending of county funds. I plan to cut any wasteful spending so it can be used to better the county.

I believe I am the better choice for District 3 Supervisor because I am honest and transparent with all people even if the truth is hard so be it. I am 36 years old and I am looking to advance the county into the future for betterment of the county. I am a hands on person that will get out and get my hands dirty along side everyone else.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Chancery Clerk Election

Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Lynnita Bartee

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Chancery Clerk

Page

Photo unavailabel

Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate profile:

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate

Page

Clarke County Election Justice Court Judge Place 1

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
General Election Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

Sponsored

Lauderdale County School District Bond Election

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
If you’re a registered voter and have questions ahead of the Oct. 3 Lauderdale County School Bond Election, WTOK wants to hear from you! Fill out the form and your question may be featured on WTOK!

Latest News

Page

Election 2023

Election Information

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Primary Election candidates in the East Mississippi viewing audience

Page

Photo unavailable

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Andrea Davis

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

Page

Election Profiles Kemper County Sheriff

Kemper County Sheriff candidate profile: Michael Evans

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Election Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Tyrone Johnson

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 1

Page

Election Profile Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Craig Houston

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 2:

Page

Eric Johnson Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 Profile

Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Eric Johnson

Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Supervisor District 2: