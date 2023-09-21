Nice weather continues, but this isn’t good for the drought

Rain will be hard to find through the weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest drought monitor comes out on Thursday, and there’s a good chance that conditions could be worse for parts of our area compared to last week. It has truly been dry, and Meridian hasn’t had measurable rainfall since Sept. 14th (and it didn’t amount to too much). For the month, Meridian hasn’t even received an inch of rainfall yet...leading to a deficit of more than an inch thus far.

Should we expect rain soon? Well, not too soon. We are not expecting much in the way of rain through Saturday. However, we could see a few rain opportunities next week. Sunday, only isolated showers are possible. Yet, rain chances go up a bit for Monday and Tuesday as an upper disturbance moves across our region. So, hopefully, our ground gets some good downpours during that time...but we’ll definitely need more to put a dent in the current drought.

This dry weather pattern is ideal for those who have outdoor plans, and dew points have also been lower...making it feel rather comfy. This will be the case for Thursday, and highs will hover around 90 degrees. Additional clouds move in for Friday, but highs will be similar. Highs this weekend will also hover near 90 degrees.

