Parts of the East Coast are now under tropical alerts

Due to Potential Tropical Cyclone #16
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure off the SE Coast continues to develop, and it’s now being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #16. It’s not tropical yet, but it’s expected to transition over the next day or so. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the North Carolina and Hampton Roads Coasts...along with Storm Surge Alerts. Rainfall amounts of 4-6″ are possible.

There’s also another area in the Atlantic that has a likely chance for tropical cyclone development over the next week. It’s just SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Depending on which of these two systems develop first, that’ll determine which get the next name up (Ophelia) or the following one (Phillipe).

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

