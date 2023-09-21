Ruby Martin’s 102nd birthday

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ruby Pullin Martin can now say she has passed the century mark and then some, as she celebrates her 102nd birthday.

Today, she spent the day surrounded by friends and family enjoying cake, presents, and good memories.

Born on September 20th of 1921, the Neshoba County native was the youngest of ten children.

Ruby grew to be the first in her family to earn a high school diploma, graduating from Dixon High School in the late 1930′s.

After graduating she went on to enter the work force and had three children of her own in 1946.

Nell Bateman, Ruby’s oldest daughter, had this to say about the secret to a long life. “I think if you were to ask our mother what was the secret to living to be 102 years old. She would tell you that when you wake up in the morning God has given you another day. So you do the best you can to get through that day, living and honoring him and all the blessings he’s given you.”

Though she suffered a stroke in June of 1994, leaving her right side paralyzed, and lost the ability to speak due to aphasia, her mind is as sharp as ever.

Greisha Naylor, Ruby’s activities supervisor, says that she faces every challenge with a smile.

“Each day to come in and see someone of her age that has a smile on their face no matter what obstacles she may be going through personally. When you come into her presence all you feel is love.”

Ruby plans to celebrate again with more family this Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

