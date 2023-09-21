The streak of spectacular weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Yet another day of nice and breezy weather is expected, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The threat for wildfire danger will last until Friday, so outdoor burning is still discouraged. An extreme to moderate drought remains over much of the area and rain is hard to find.

However, rain showers will return late Sunday into Monday and starting next week rain will be in the forecast. Storms are isolated and not a lot of rainfall is expected, but the rain is still very much needed. Less humid conditions are here to stay and overnight lows are in the mid to low 60s. Be sure to access your own thermal comfort, you may need a light jacket to start the mornings.

Update on the Tropics:

Disturbance 1 is expected to merge with another area of low pressure over the next few days helping increase the chances of tropical development. Closing out the week and into the weekend tropical depression formation is possible. Disturbance 2 brings heavy rainfall and gusty winds along the east coast as the storm moves northward. Hurricane Nigel is set to dissipate by Friday morning.

Luckily for our direct area no impacts are expected as of now, but with many more weeks to go in the hurricane season you want to be prepared if that changes. Here are a few questions to ask yourself while getting your preparations in orders:

° Am I in a flood prone area?

° Do have an evacuation plan?

°Do I have multiple ways to receive hurricane updates?

°Have I gathered all the necessary items I need if we are without power and water for days?

° Do I understand the difference in tropical storm/hurricane watches and warnings?

