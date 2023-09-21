Traffic advisory for drivers on I-59 in Jones County

Northbound traffic will be placed on the southbound side of I-59 in a head-to-head...
Northbound traffic will be placed on the southbound side of I-59 in a head-to-head configuration for approximately 0.7 miles near mile marker 78 in Jones County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling in Jones County about a change that will be in place for about 6 weeks.

Traffic will be switched starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Crews will be removing existing concrete between two bridges in the northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic will be placed on the southbound side in a head-to-head configuration for approximately 0.7 miles near mile marker 78, just south of Sanford Rd., and then swapped back to the northbound side just north of the Leaf River bridge.

Drivers should be extra cautious because of the changes and the presence of workers.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on...
Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
Arrest made in Poplar Springs Elementary burglary case
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car

Latest News

Newton Police responded to the scene of a shooting where at least one person was shot.
Newton Police respond to shooting Thursday morning
Rogers was located by a deputy down the road from the wreck according to Calhoun.
Man charged for leaving scene of wreck in Lauderdale Co.
Martin spent the day surrounded by friends and family, enjoying cake, presents, and good...
Ruby Martin’s 102nd birthday VOSOT
FILE - Solicitor General Scott Stewart argues against a lawsuit in state chancery court, July...
Federal appeals court reverses ruling that found Mississippi discriminated in mental health care