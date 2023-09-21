Traffic advisory for drivers on I-59 in Jones County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is advising drivers traveling in Jones County about a change that will be in place for about 6 weeks.

Traffic will be switched starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Crews will be removing existing concrete between two bridges in the northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic will be placed on the southbound side in a head-to-head configuration for approximately 0.7 miles near mile marker 78, just south of Sanford Rd., and then swapped back to the northbound side just north of the Leaf River bridge.

Drivers should be extra cautious because of the changes and the presence of workers.

