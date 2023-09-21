UWA men’s soccer’s Baronyi Kengeye named USC national player of the week

LIVINGSTON, AL (WTOK) - Sophomore, Baronyi Kengeye, was named the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Division II national player of the week following his three goal performance vs. Shorter on Sunday.

Kengeye scored two goals within two minutes in the team’s 8-1 victory. His first, with an assist from teammate- Conor Duggan, came in the ninth minute of the match, while his second came in the 11th. Kengeye scored his third goal in the 52nd minute off of a penalty kick.

The Tanzanian native who graduated high school in Mobile, AL, is in his second season with the team.

Kengeye was a starting forward his freshman season, where he recorded a total of three goals.

In six games played this season, he has already surpassed that amount, with four goals.

There is still a long season ahead for the Tigers, with nine regular season games left to play.

The team will be back home this Sunday to face the Spring Hill Badgers at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.