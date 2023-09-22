After a streak of dry days, rain chances are now in view

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area has had a dry month that is following a very DRY August. The latest Drought Monitor reflects this considering all of our area is either suffering from either Abnormally Dry conditions or some level of drought.

Thankfully, rain chances are in view and will return to the forecast starting Sunday. There will be an upper-disturbance that’ll move into our region, and it’ll bring a chance for some spotty showers Sunday...but more of a scattered rain coverage by Monday. This is great news for obvious reasons, but Meridian (specifically) hasn’t had measurable rainfall since Sept. 14th. Between Sunday and let’s say Tuesday, the potential for .5″ to 1″ of rainfall is there....fingers crossed!

Until then, continue to take heed to the burn bans if your area is under one: https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans/. Also, enjoy outdoor activities while the weather will be cooperative. This is also a good time to do some outdoor decorating for fall if that’s your wish.

Relatively comfy mornings will last through Sunday AM as we start each day with low 60s. Friday through Sunday, highs will hover around 90 degrees. Next week, as the upper disturbance increases our rain chances, highs will cool into the mid-upper 80s due to clouds & possibly rain-cooled air.

