Autoworkers strike at General Motors in Brandon

(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Autoworkers are striking at General Motors in Brandon as part of a nationwide strike against major automakers.

The nationwide strike is happening in 20 states at 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers.

The United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says GM rejected the union’s proposals for cost-of-living increases, profit sharing, and job security.

GM says its reasoning for rejecting the proposal is that it needs to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie L. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault by Newton Police.
Newton Police: Suspect in custody for Thursday morning shooting
Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs...
Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve both proposals.
Gov. Reeves announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms
Flyer for Jamal Roberts first ever live recording event.
Mississippi native to record first album

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on Alabama’s request to let it keep new...
Supreme Court to decide whether Alabama can postpone drawing new congressional districts
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Fall and rain on the horizon
Friday is the last day of summer