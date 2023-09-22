City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAYMOND D NORWOOD19962807 CHANDLER RD APT 45 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
THOMAS D SNOWDEN1991HOMELESSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:15 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:41 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

