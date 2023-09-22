City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:15 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:41 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.