City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2023
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAYMOND D NORWOOD
|1996
|2807 CHANDLER RD APT 45 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|THOMAS D SNOWDEN
|1991
|HOMELESS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:15 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:41 PM on September 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
