Clarkdale Attendance Center construction update

Clarkdale Attendance Center construction progress
Clarkdale Attendance Center construction progress(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In the spring of 2022 – buildings at Clarkdale Attendance Center were severely damaged by not one, but two tornados.  Since then, the Lauderdale County School District has been working to get the buildings fixed, but many in the community are asking why it’s taken more than a year for this project to begin.

“Clarkdale, from the standpoint of the 300 building, along with some stuff going on with the 200 building, and the architect is just about to finish up the plans. We’re supposed to actually get an update from the architect tonight at the board meeting and, like, say he is close to finishing up the plan so we can get them approved by through all the insurance and everything like it. So we can move forward to putting it out for bid,” said Director of Operations Adam Foreman.

Parents of students who attend Clarkdale have sent in complaints about the conditions of the buildings to the school district. Saying, mold is in some of the facilities the students were in, but the district says those problems have been taken care of.

" I mean, we’ve had, you know we, we’ve had something things done, uh, like, say, the 300 building we haven’t been in it in. They had been in it since the end of Christmas. Well, right at Christmas time last year. So it’s been shut down all other buildings and all that. Like I say, we if we have anything we addressed at that point in time due to our policy,” said Foreman.

Since closing building 300, Clarkdale has had to move students into what it calls module classrooms. Construction is hopefully going to start soon, but when it does start, the students will stay in those module classrooms for a while longer.

“It’s going to be about 12 months of construction. But which is going to be an aggressive 12 months from where we’re looking at it right now,” said Foreman.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie L. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault by Newton Police.
Newton Police: Suspect in custody for Thursday morning shooting
Traffic will be shifted from the old lanes to the newly constructed lanes in both directions on...
Traffic Alert: Lane shift set for Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Michael David Huey and Colby Scott Thompson were identified as suspects in a burglary at Poplar...
Arrest made in Poplar Springs Elementary burglary case
MPD said 25-year-old James Lanier will be extradited back to Meridian to face a murder charge...
Arrest made in 2022 Meridian murder case
Jeffery L. Callender was wanted by Caddo Parish, La., authorities on charges of attempted...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana arrested in Meridian

Latest News

Power of the Purse 2023
Power of the Purse 2023
Rain is definitely needed as the drought has gotten worse for many areas
After a streak of dry days, rain chances are now in view
Drought conditions seem to have gotten worse due to not receiving enough rain in the forecast.
Drought conditions worsen in the area
Public assistance is for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and...
FEMA approves another county for public assistance for June 14-19 severe weather