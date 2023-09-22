Clarkdale Attendance Center construction update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In the spring of 2022 – buildings at Clarkdale Attendance Center were severely damaged by not one, but two tornados. Since then, the Lauderdale County School District has been working to get the buildings fixed, but many in the community are asking why it’s taken more than a year for this project to begin.

“Clarkdale, from the standpoint of the 300 building, along with some stuff going on with the 200 building, and the architect is just about to finish up the plans. We’re supposed to actually get an update from the architect tonight at the board meeting and, like, say he is close to finishing up the plan so we can get them approved by through all the insurance and everything like it. So we can move forward to putting it out for bid,” said Director of Operations Adam Foreman.

Parents of students who attend Clarkdale have sent in complaints about the conditions of the buildings to the school district. Saying, mold is in some of the facilities the students were in, but the district says those problems have been taken care of.

" I mean, we’ve had, you know we, we’ve had something things done, uh, like, say, the 300 building we haven’t been in it in. They had been in it since the end of Christmas. Well, right at Christmas time last year. So it’s been shut down all other buildings and all that. Like I say, we if we have anything we addressed at that point in time due to our policy,” said Foreman.

Since closing building 300, Clarkdale has had to move students into what it calls module classrooms. Construction is hopefully going to start soon, but when it does start, the students will stay in those module classrooms for a while longer.

“It’s going to be about 12 months of construction. But which is going to be an aggressive 12 months from where we’re looking at it right now,” said Foreman.

