Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie L. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault by Newton Police.
Newton Police: Suspect in custody for Thursday morning shooting
Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs...
Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve both proposals.
Gov. Reeves announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms
Flyer for Jamal Roberts first ever live recording event.
Mississippi native to record first album

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday