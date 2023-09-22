EMCC Lions make statement in win over Holmes

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 7th-ranked East Mississippi Community College Lions entered Thursday night’s matchup against the Holmes Bulldogs looking to make it two wins in a row.

Fresh off being named the MACCC’s Offensive Player of the Week, Quarterback, Ty Keyes picked up right where he left off.

Keyes started his night off with a 24-yard passing touchdown to Jacobi Moore in the first, and he concluded the first quarter with a 75-yard touchdown to Cam Wright to make it a 27-10 lead for the Lions.

Keyes finished the night 27-35 with 6 touchdowns.

Lions’ Runningback, Cam Wright, rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

Defensive-Back, Shannon Blair, picked off Lonnie Ratliff IV and took it 98 yards to the house for a Lions Touchdown in the first quarter.

The Lions picked up their second win on the season, after defeating the Bulldogs, 65-17.

EMCC is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 28, against Mississippi Gulf Coast, at Sullivan-Windham Field in Scooba.

