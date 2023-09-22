Friday is the last day of summer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! What a wonderful week of weather it has been, and we have another winning forecast in store today. Highs trend in the upper 80s to low 90s with a comfortable breeze up to 7mph. The sun will shine through all day long on the official last day of the summer season.

The threat for wildfire danger has increased to an elevated threat, so be aware of all burn bans in place. Hold tight because rain shower are in sight by Sunday when a front moves in. Before we get into rain chances, Fall arrives Saturday September 23, 2023! Get ready to enjoy all the lovely fall activities.

We will not see a lot of rain fall late Sunday evening, but with that small chance of showers you may want to pack your umbrella. Keep it on hand at the start of next week, because rain remain in the forecast. It will not be enough to relive the viewing area for the extremely dry conditions but any amount of rain will help.

Update on the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is set to bring up to 6 inches of rainfall near North Carolina. TS Warnings are in effect as well as the system continues to move further north into Saturday morning. Disturbance 1 with a 80% chance of development over the next week could see tropical depression formation over the weekend.

