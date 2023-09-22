Gameday Preview: Bulldogs look to bounce back in matchup with Gamecocks

Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks runs for a first down against Arizona during...
Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks runs for a first down against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking for their first in-conference win, after last week’s 41-14 defeat at the hands of LSU.

Zach Arnett and his Bulldogs now hit the road, traveling to Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina for a matchup with Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

South Carolina was defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs last week, 24-14.

NOTES:

The Mississippi State defense will have a tall task ahead of them tomorrow if Spencer Rattler can get the South Carolina offense going. Though he’s off to a slow start this year, Rattler has proven that he can execute at a high level, when given time in the pocket.

In order to prevent that from happening, the Bulldogs will need to put pressure on the quarterback.

Though he is seeing a dramatic drop off in attempts, before last week’s loss to LSU, quarterback Will Rogers, has been effective throwing the ball early on this season. Mississippi State will need him to continue being effective and efficient from the pocket if they want to get out of South Carolina with their first conference win this season.

INFORMATION:

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Game Time: 6:30 PM

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 47

Line: SC -6.0

PATRICK’S PICK:

South Carolina wins 24-21.

