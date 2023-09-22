Gameday Preview: Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa for matchup with the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time, since 2015, Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are not ranked in the AP Poll’s top 10.

Alabama sits at 13 after last week’s 17-3 win over the University of South Florida.

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels are ranked 15 after they beat Georgia Tech 48-23 last Saturday.

NOTES:

Jalen Milroe will be the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Milroe did not play in last week’s matchup against the Bulls, but after less-than-stellar performances from Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, Milroe will be the leader in the backfield once again.

Rebels’ quarterback, Jaxson Dart, is coming off a 136-yard rushing performance, in which he ran for two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. Dart has been effective in throwing the ball early in the season, as he has seven touchdowns and one interception thus far.

Alabama has won their last seven meetings against their SEC-West foes. The closest margin of victory, in that streak, came in 2016 when the Tide won 48-43 in Oxford.

INFORMATION:

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 55.5

Line: ALA -6.5

PATRICK’S PICKS: Alabama wins 28-24.

