MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was the last Third Thursday of the year at Dumont Plaza in Downtown Meridian.

The event lasted from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

President of Meridian Council of the Arts, Deborah Martin described it as a fun, family affair.

“Well, the Meridian Council for the Arts decided about. Well, five years ago was right before the pandemic that we would present third Thursday to the Community as a free event, just to give back. To the community. Because they support us and a. Lot of things that we do. And it’s just something that we wanted to do and we’re continuing to do it”, said Martin.

It was a free event filled with food trucks, snow cones, music from the likes of Sparrow Broughton and the Blues Messengers, and even a Table Tennis Challenge.

“Table tennis for the state game for 17 years and get families together to play together and interact together. So much going on so we need that family time”, said, Commissioner of Table Tennis Games Mississippi, James Hearn.

Along with the ping pong tournament Hearn gave back to the community by giving free gifts from people that donated to him as well as a $100 gift for whoever could beat him in a match.

Though this will be the last Third Thursday until April of next year, The Meridian Council of the Arts isn’t packing it in just yet.

The Meridian Council of the Arts will have Opera Birmingham coming down to the Meridian Little Theatre on October 20th to perform a children’s opera and they encourage everyone to come out as the performance will be free to attend.

