Lauderdale County deputies conducting sobriety checkpoints
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints periodically over the next few days.
|Here’s the schedule:
|Date Time Location
09/22/2023 9-10 p.m. Old Wire Road @ Hwy 496
09/23/2023 10-11 p.m. Hwy 39 N @ in front of Daleville Grocery
09/24/2023 1-2 a.m. Hwy 493 @ 493 Self Storage
09/25/2023 10:30-11:30 p.m. Lindley Rd/ in front of Lamar School
09/27/2023 9-10 p.m. 5th Street @ Cooper Avenue
