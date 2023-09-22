MDHS receives grant to prevent, deter SNAP fraud, waste

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you receive SNAP or other services from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), a new grant is designed to keep your benefits protected.

MDHS has been awarded a $421,471 grant to implement a framework to prevent and deter SNAP fraud, waste, and abuse.

This investment promises to enhance the state’s efforts in preventing, detecting, and investigating fraudulent activities related to SNAP benefits.

The SNAP Fraud Framework grant will enable the Office of Inspector General to develop educational tools and materials focused on client knowledge of program guidelines and fraud prevention tools.

“This Grant will allow MDHS to develop and implement a SNAP Fraud Prevention Training and Education Program aimed to decrease SNAP fraud within the state by informing, educating, and training MDHS staff, SNAP applicants and recipients, and the general public on how to prevent, detect and deter SNAP fraud,” said Sandra Griffith, Inspector General and Principal Deputy Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Human Services.

