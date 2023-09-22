MDHS receives grant to prevent, deter SNAP fraud, waste

MDHS has been awarded a $421,471 grant
MDHS has been awarded a $421,471 grant(Hawaii News Now)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you receive SNAP or other services from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), a new grant is designed to keep your benefits protected.

MDHS has been awarded a $421,471 grant to implement a framework to prevent and deter SNAP fraud, waste, and abuse.

This investment promises to enhance the state’s efforts in preventing, detecting, and investigating fraudulent activities related to SNAP benefits.

The SNAP Fraud Framework grant will enable the Office of Inspector General to develop educational tools and materials focused on client knowledge of program guidelines and fraud prevention tools.

“This Grant will allow MDHS to develop and implement a SNAP Fraud Prevention Training and Education Program aimed to decrease SNAP fraud within the state by informing, educating, and training MDHS staff, SNAP applicants and recipients, and the general public on how to prevent, detect and deter SNAP fraud,” said Sandra Griffith, Inspector General and Principal Deputy Executive Director, Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie L. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault by Newton Police.
Newton Police: Suspect in custody for Thursday morning shooting
Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs...
Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve both proposals.
Gov. Reeves announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms
Flyer for Jamal Roberts first ever live recording event.
Mississippi native to record first album

Latest News

Autoworkers strike at General Motors in Brandon
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on Alabama’s request to let it keep new...
Supreme Court to decide whether Alabama can postpone drawing new congressional districts
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges