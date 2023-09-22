Power of the Purse 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The United Way of East Mississippi gives back to the community in so many ways, and tonight the organization hosted one of its biggest fundraisers.

The Power of the Purse is a fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

This fundraiser allows the United Way of East Mississippi to give free books to children under the age of five in the four counties it serves.

Event organizers are super pumped for this year’s event, and they are ready to raise some money to help the community around them.

”I am super excited, honestly, like we had big goals, you know, because since COVID everything’s kind of tapered off in all aspects of our lives. We all know this, but especially fundraising and volunteering, so we have a huge amount of people here, and a huge amount of money being raised. and what more could you ask for and everybody’s is having a good time.”

