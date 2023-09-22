Rose Hill Cemetery Tour Celebrates 15 Years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One of this area’s most unique attractions will be celebrating its 15th year next week.

The Rose Hill Cemetery Tour is a one-day event, Saturday, September 30th at the historic cemetery in Meridian.

The costumed tour documents stories of some of the people buried there and how Meridian came to be back around 1860. The tour also teaches history and heritage through the arts of storytelling and drama.

“I’ve learned a lot about this place that I’ve never known,” said Brad Hampton, one of the Rose Hill Players. “Some of the stories about this place are stranger than fiction. It’s always great to hear people say something about Meridian and say cool, I didn’t know that.”

“I hope people will take away with them a new pride for a place where they live,” says Anne McKee, a long-time member of the Rose Hill Players. “That Meridian is really a good place to live and to raise your children. We could teach that history to the children and to the younger generations, who in turn will pass it on.”

The Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour will go from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on September 30th. Admission is free and donations will be accepted at the gate.

