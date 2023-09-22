Gameday Preview: Southern Miss begins Sun Belt play against Arkansas State

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles hit the road to being their conference slate, as they head to Centennial Bank Stadium to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles are looking to end their two-game losing streak, after back-to-back losses to Florida State and then a 21-3 loss to Tulane last week.

NOTES: Southern Miss quarterback, Billy Wiles is 51-59 on the year with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Golden Eagles’ Defense is giving up 159.3 yards through the air, and they are giving up 205.3 yards on the ground.

Arkansas State’s offense averages 155.3 passing yards and 152.3 rushing yards.

INFORMATION:

Location: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Game Time: 6:00 PM

Network: ESPN+

Over/Under: 49

Line: USM -6.0

PATRICK’S PICK: USM wins 24-17.

