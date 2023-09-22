Statewide fire alert issued for Alabama

The Alabama Forestry Commission Friday issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective immediately.
The Alabama Forestry Commission Friday issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective immediately.(Source: MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - The Alabama Forestry Commission Friday issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective immediately. That means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution.

This Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester.

The restriction is being issued because of the current drought, continued lack of rain and high probability of fuel ignition. Weather predictions for the weekend include relative humidity staying under 20 percent and windy conditions with 15-30 mph gusts in areas. With this extremely dry weather, AFC said any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to forests but also threatening lives and property.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie L. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault by Newton Police.
Newton Police: Suspect in custody for Thursday morning shooting
Colby Thompson is charged with commercial burglary for a break-in and theft at Poplar Springs...
Another suspect in custody for theft from Poplar Springs Elementary
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Jasper County injured two people, including a...
Child airlifted from site of single-vehicle accident in Jasper County
Flyer for Jamal Roberts first ever live recording event.
Mississippi native to record first album
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve both proposals.
Gov. Reeves announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms

Latest News

Rose Hill Tour
Rose Hill Cemetery Tour celebrates 15 years
MDHS has been awarded a $421,471 grant
MDHS receives grant to prevent, deter SNAP fraud, waste
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board
Autoworkers strike at General Motors in Brandon