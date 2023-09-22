Statewide fire alert issued for Alabama

(WTOK) - The Alabama Forestry Commission Friday issued a statewide Fire Alert, effective immediately. That means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution.

This Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester.

The restriction is being issued because of the current drought, continued lack of rain and high probability of fuel ignition. Weather predictions for the weekend include relative humidity staying under 20 percent and windy conditions with 15-30 mph gusts in areas. With this extremely dry weather, AFC said any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to forests but also threatening lives and property.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.