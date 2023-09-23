31st Annual Clarke Fest

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the 31st Annual Clarke Fest which was hosted at the Archusa Creek water park.

There was a car show with plenty of vendors and live music for everyone to enjoy all day today with plenty of other forms of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

This event is sponsored by the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce, so we talked with the President of the Chamber of Commerce Greg Jackson about this event.

“Well, this is really important to us because this is a very family-friendly community and to have the opportunity for people to come together and socialize and see people who they haven’t seen in a while is really important, but it’s really just bringing people together in this environment where it’s just clean family fun with great activities and great entertainment.”

If you missed it today it looks like you will have to wait another year for Clarke Fest but there are still plenty of other events in the foreseeable future.

