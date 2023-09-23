Capitol Police investigating alleged road rage incident near JSU stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police is investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened near the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of JSU football.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin told 3 On Your Side that deputies responded to a call of the alleged incident around 3:30 p.m.

Martin says the incident began on Interstate 55 and ended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue close to the stadium. Footage exclusive to WLBT shows a black BMW riddled with bullet holes.

Jackson State football will play at 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

There is no additional information regarding the incident at this time.

