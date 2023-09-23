Clarke County Wildfires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In early August, Governor Tate Reaves issued a burn band for several counties around the State of Mississippi.

Clarke County was one of those counties

“The last couple of days we have been having a problem with that in Clarke County,” said Clarke County Director of Emergency Management, Latoshia Evans.

The combination of the heat and complete lack of rain has dried up Clarke County making it easy enough for these wildfires to start.

Evans says that it could be something as little as a cigarette thrown outside. The grounds are dry making wooded areas extremely flammable.

Not only are the fires hurting the land and houses in the area but the fires are giving Clarke County’s volunteer fire fighters trouble as well.

However, Clarke County is doing what they can, issuing citations to residents not abiding by the ban.

“We are a volenteer(s) here in Clarke County. So you have to get them off their jobs, come fight fire in the heat. They’re hot, they’re passing out. It’s causing harm to our firefighters also. The vegetation fires are getting away from our firefighters and we’re having to call forestry in. When forestry come in they’re coming in and setting up the different fire lanes to try to control and maintain the fires that are going on. So we are at this moment have no other choice but to start writing citations to people that are deciding to burn outside and going outside of what we’re asking them not to do,” stated Evans.

Now if you’re worried about receiving a citation, don’t be.

Clarke County still needs you’re help to locate these fires so they can be addressed and put out quickly. So if you see something don’t be afraid to say something.

With the way the weather has been, there’s no telling when the burn ban may be lifted but until then Latoshia Evans urges residents to play it safe and not burn things outside.

