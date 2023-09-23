Clarke County woman missing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms Katrina Beth Fike of Enterprise is missing.

Fike is driving a green 2015 Kia Soul with a Mississippi Disabled Plate that reads DBM4176.

Fike is 5′6″ and 160 pounds. She may suffer from a medical condition that could impair her judgement according to officials.

Fike was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Clarke County Rd in Enterprise.

If seen, please call 911 or call Clarke County Dispatch Center at 601-776-1385.

