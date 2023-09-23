Football Friday Tailgate: Patrician Academy handles Monroe Academy

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Jonathan Lindsey and his Patrician Academy Saints entered Friday night’s game against Monroe Academy looking to improve their record to 3-2.

It was all Patrician on Friday night, as the Saints’ offense executed all night.

It started with Matthew Mize scoring a 36-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0.

Carson Coody wanted in on the action as well, as he had a 63-yard rushing touchdown.

Saints’ tight-end, Jay Lindsey was great on both sides of the ball tonight but he had two touchdown receptions (one for 39 yards and the second for 18 yards).

Patrician Academy wins it 42-7, and the Saints move to 3-2.

Up next for Patrician is South Choctaw Academy on the road.

