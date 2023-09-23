Game of the Week: Kemper County vs. Northeast Lauderdale

The Kemper County Wildcats capitalized off of an early turnover and never looked back in their 38-21 win over Northeast Lauderdale.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats traveled to Northeast Lauderdale Friday night and defeated the Trojans 38-21.

On the second play from scrimmage, the Wildcats forced a turnover that would set them up inside the Trojans 25 yard line. This would set them up to score on the next play. After the missed extra point, the Wildcats took an early 6-0 lead and never looked back.

The Wildcats held their lead going into the second quarter, with a rushing touchdown by Demarious Yates capping off the cat’s first drive of the quarter. This brought them up 18-7, after missing another extra point attempt and failing to convert a 2-pt play.

After another score, the Wildcats held a 25-7 lead going into halftime.

The Trojans wouldn’t score again until late in the 4th quarter. They put up 14 unanswered points in the final minutes of the game, however, it wasn’t enough to catch the Wildcats.

Kemper County improves to 3-2 on the season, while the Trojans fall to 3-2.

Kemper County will start district play next week, as they travel to Florence to take on McLaurin.

Northeast Lauderdale will also start district play next week at Newton County. Both games kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.

