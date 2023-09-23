GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the content in this video disturbing.

An alligator suspected of eating a person in Largo, Florida, has been caught and killed. (WFTS)

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

