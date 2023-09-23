Rain chances finally come back into the picture

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the weather out there as we stay nice and dry but we are in desperate need of rain across Mississippi and Alabama.

Very dry conditions mixed with a low dew point have us in an elevated fire danger with some of us being in a very elevated threat. Please heed local burn bans and do not open burn as this is a very serious problem. Wildfires can occur rapidly in our conditions, so please take them seriously until we get some substantial rain.

Speaking of rain we do have our chance to see some substantial rain on Monday and again on Wednesday but this should stay very scattered. But that’s great news as rain is finally back into the picture for the first time in a very long time.

Temperatures will stay average for this time of year in the low 90s and upper 80s with fall finally here.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall late last night bringing Tropical Storm-force conditions along the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia. This storm will weaken as it moves further inland but will continue to bring strong winds and heavy rain to those areas.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed and is expected to grow into our next named storm by tonight. We will be keeping a close eye on this storm, but it seems that its track has it staying in the Central Atlantic for now.

Our next named storm will be Philippe.

