We welcome a new season Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The time has come for us to say good-bye to summer, and hello to fall. Fall officially begins on Saturday morning...just before 2AM CDT. The official name for fall is the “Autumnal Equinox,” and equinox comes from two Latin words: aequus (equal) and nox (night). On any equinox (the start of fall or spring), the sun would be directly over your head at Noon if you were at the equator. Also, there’s roughly 12 hours of day and night across the entire globe since the earth’s axis isn’t directly pointed towards or away from the sun.

Equal night & day (WTOK)

So, get ready for a nice first weekend of fall! Highs both day will reach the low 90s, and each morning will start with low 60s. Isolated showers may find a select few of you by Sunday evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a great weekend for outdoor events or chores (like decorating for fall).

Our ground desperately needs liquid sunshine, and it looks like we’ll have a good chance for rain by Monday. Scattered showers are expected due to an upper-disturbance that will be sliding across our region. A few showers could linger into Tuesday, but rain chances return to “isolated” by midweek. Rainfall estimates Monday - Tuesday could range from .5″ - 1″, but more is surely needed if we want to put a dent in the current drought.

