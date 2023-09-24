Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football made history on the first kick of the game in their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

On the opening play of the game, JSU kicker Leilana Armenta, who is a freshman member of the Jackson State women’s soccer program, kicked the opening kickoff to the Wildcats to become the first female to appear in a game for the Tigers.

Armenta becomes the first female member of JSU football in program history. She is not the first female member of an HBCU football team.

According to Jackson State football, she was added to the roster this week due to injuries.

