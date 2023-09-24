Milroe: Tide “a work in progress,” after beating Ole Miss

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WTOK) - Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide welcomed his former Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin, and Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday Afternoon.

RECAP:

It was a slow start for both offenses, as they combined to score just 13 points in the first half.

A 10-yard rushing touchdown from Jaxson Dart, with just under four minutes to play in the first, put the Rebels up 7-3.

Will Reichard was responsible for the Crimson Tide’s only points in the first half, as he hit a 48-yard Field Goal and a 40-yard Field goal.

Reichard started Alabama’s scoring in the second half too, as he chipped in a 23-yard Field Goal to put the Crimson Tide in front 9-7.

Alabama’s offense started clicking in the third quarter, and Milroe cashed it in with a 33-yard Touchdown pass to Jalen Hale.

The Crimson Tide would convert the Two-Point Conversion to make it a 17-7 lead with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

Caden Davis knocked in a 35-yard Field Goal for the Rebels, with just over 30 seconds left in the third, which made it a 17-10 deficit for Ole Miss.

A 6-play, 75-yard, drive was capped off by an 8-yard Touchdown Run by Jase McClellan, which put the Tide up 24-10.

Alabama won 24-10, the Tide improved to 3-1, and the Rebels fell to 3-1.

STATS:

Jalen Milroe: 17/21, 225 yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception.

Jase McClellan: 17 carries, 105 yards, 1 Touchdown.

Terrion Arnold: 1 INT, 37 yards return.

Coach Saban on the second half:

“But I also think that they need to learn about themselves, in terms of having confidence in what they can do when they do things correctly and how important that is. When they’re physical, they compete in the game, they’re relentless in their effort, and how they try to dominate their box. They play with more discipline, and we don’t have the negative plays that we keep sort of shooting ourselves in the foot with, too often. So... We’ve got to eliminate those, and I think that every one of those is an opportunity to learn. You don’t want to waste a failing, you’ve heard me say that many times before, and how you respond to those things is very important,” Nick Saban said.

Jalen Milroe on if the Tide can be considered a National Championship contender:

“This team is a work in progress. We’re going to continue to grow and allow us to acknowledge that we need more room to improve. I trust in those guys in the locker room. There’s no one in there I do not trust. I trust that the coaches are going to put a great game plan together... Offense, defense, and special teams. We have a great team, and I love each and every one of those guys,” Milroe said.

RANKINGS:

Ole Miss: falls 5 spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Alabama: climbs 1 spot to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

UP NEXT:

Alabama: @ Mississippi State at 8 PM on ESPN.

Ole Miss: vs. No. 13 LSU at 5 PM on ESPN.

