Rain is finally back!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you have been enjoying the warm and beautiful weather, but we finally have some rain that will be pushing into our area in the overnight hours.

Scattered showers will begin developing off to our west and they will slowly push east and we will see some rain late this afternoon and evening. At worst you will hear some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds with some of those storms.

Most of the rain won’t reach east Mississippi or western Alabama until tomorrow so Monday is the day that we will see our best chance of rain.

We could see up to an inch of rain across our area.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the week ahead with a slight chance of rain throughout the middle of the week.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to stay a Tropical Storm and battle a lot of shear as it continues to stay in the Atlantic. This storm looks to stay far away from land, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.

There are two areas of development over the next 7 days with one being in the Gulf of Mexico. The development in the Gulf has a very low chance of development as it looks to stay in the southern portion of the Gulf heading west but we will be keeping a close eye on it. The other development looks to stay off in the central Atlantic behind Philippe and has a medium chance of development.

None of these systems look to impact the Gulf Coast as of right now.

Our next named storm will be Rina.

